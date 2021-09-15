Trending Now
National

Namibia’s annual inflation up 3.4 pct in August

written by Derdy September 15, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 15 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate in August rose by 3.4 percent, up from 2.4 percent of the same month last year, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) said Wednesday.
The main contributors to the rise were food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.0 percentage points) and transport (0.9 percentage points), NSA statistician-general Alex Shimuafeni said.
On a monthly basis, Shimuafeni said, the inflation rate fell 0.2 percent from July.
In an analysis published on Wednesday, investment research firm Simonis Storm Securities said food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport contributed 27.9 percent and 25 percent, respectively, to the annual percentage change in inflation.  – Xinhua

