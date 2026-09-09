Houthi media reports 32 Saudi airstrikes across 4 Yemeni provinces

SANAA, Sept. 9 — Yemen’s Houthi group said Wednesday that Saudi-led coalition warplanes had carried out 32 airstrikes across four provinces over the past few hours amid escalating fighting in Yemen.

According to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, aircraft from what it called the “Saudi aggression” carried out 32 airstrikes across the provinces of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Hodeidah over the past few hours. The broadcaster did not identify the specific targets or immediately report casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the report.

A military official on the ground confirmed to Xinhua that the airstrikes targeted Houthi-controlled areas, providing air cover for government forces amid ongoing ground fighting.

The latest reported strikes followed a sharp escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at military and energy facilities in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Saudi authorities said the attacks wounded 73 people and caused fires at several energy facilities.

Meanwhile, fighting has intensified on several fronts in recent days, with particularly fierce clashes in western Yemen over areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as in the northern province of Al-Jawf, marking the most serious escalation since a United Nations-brokered truce largely halted major hostilities in 2022.

Yemen’s conflict began in late 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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