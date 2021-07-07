Namibian ruling party officials laud CPC’s forward-looking policies

WINDHOEK, July 7 — Tobie Aupindi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Namibia’s ruling SWAPO Party, on Tuesday commended Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for being far-sighted in engaging with both Africa and the world.

Aupindi, who attended the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link, said Namibia has a lot to learn from the CPC’s people-centered development.

“President Xi Jinping was very dynamic and inspiring in that the speech,” he said. “Xi was forward-looking in terms of promoting common development and a belief in a common future and destiny.”

The official said he was highly impressed by Xi’s remarks on democracy, lauding Xi’s position that countries must choose their own democratic path.

Xi stressed at the summit that “the judgement on whether a country is democratic or not should be made by their people, not by a handful of others.”

“For me, I was moved when he said that China will always be part of the developing world,” he added.

According to Aupindi, the SWAPO party will take advantage of its close ties with the CPC to improve its own developmental policies.

“(The) SWAPO party, as the vanguard for our freedom, democracy and national independence, can take advantage of the friendship and (China’s) technological leapfrogging, investment and export market. These will eventually result in massive economic growth for Namibia and open up new opportunities for both countries,” he noted.

He stressed that SWAPO will consolidate its friendship and stable policy framework with the CPC and continue to enhance win-win economic policies, adding that Africa can take advantage of these experiences and pursue substantial growth in order to eradicate poverty.

“Trade relations between Africa and China advanced tremendously, which could lead to the prosperity of African countries,” Aupindi said.

Meanwhile, SWAPO’s Party Youth League Secretary Ephraim Nekongo spoke highly of China’s foreign policy, saying it boosts multilateralism and enhances cooperation in areas of mutual concern.

“What is particularly important is how China has dealt with poverty in rural areas as well as steered development of its people. This is a country we must learn from,” he added. (Xinhua)