Namibian President Geingob Celebrates International Workers Day

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 1 — Namibian President Dr. Hage G. Geingob issued a message of gratitude and support to workers on International Workers Day, commemorated every year on May 1. The Namibian president noted that workers have played a crucial role in the fight for liberty, unity, and justice, dating back to Namibia’s struggle against apartheid. President Geingob recognized that the fight for freedom in Namibia originated from the demands of workers for fair labour practices and better working conditions. He also acknowledged the progress made in advancing workers’ rights since Namibia gained independence 33 years ago, which is consistent with the letter and spirit of the Namibian Constitution.

Under the theme “Workers United in Ensuring Productivity for National Economic Growth and Guarding Against Unfair Labor Practices in the World of Work,” Namibia joined the rest of the international community in commemorating International Workers Day. The Namibian Government recognizes that workers are a precious resource in the history and development of the country. Therefore, it pays tribute to the critical role that workers play in advancing socio-economic development and shared prosperity for the Namibian people.

The Namibian president urged all stakeholders to uphold and protect workers’ rights and interests by promoting sound labour relations and fair employment practices. He emphasized that employers should provide conducive working environments and fair benefits for workers, while stakeholders should engage in good faith in collective bargaining to mitigate the impact of the economic downturn on workers.

Furthermore, President Geingob stressed the need for workers to retool and reskill due to the rapid changes in the world of work brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence. The Namibian government established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Task Force in 2021 to make recommendations on how best to prepare Namibia for the 4IR, and the private sector and trade unions were urged to accompany the government in preparing workers for the future of work.

Finally, the Namibian president called for dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders, stating that diplomacy is the key to peace, and guard against any issue that could threaten peace and stability in the country. The Namibian government continues to create a conducive environment for job creation, but President Geingob stressed that the private sector must be a significant driving force in reducing unemployment and fighting against poverty.

In conclusion, President Geingob paid tribute to all the fallen trade unionists who fought for the recognition of labor rights, and whose activism laid the foundation for a just and inclusive Namibia. He also thanked Namibian workers for their sacrifices, resilience, and hard work towards socio-economic emancipation, and wished them a happy International Workers Day. – Namibia Daily News