Arcadia Minerals discovers significant copper and gold mineralization in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 1 — Arcadia Minerals (AM7) has recently announced the discovery of significant sulphide copper and gold mineralisation at its Gamikaub prospect within its Karibib project in Namibia. The company received assays from its recent reconnaissance drilling campaign, where ten holes were drilled targeting the calcium silicate and marble units previously identified at the Gamikaub prospects.

Out of the ten holes drilled, two holes intersected significant mineralisation, including four metres at 1.35 per cent copper and 0.68 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Another hole intersected four metres at 1.98 per cent copper and 0.92 g/t gold, as well as 0.72 per cent tungsten.

According to Arcadia CEO Philip le Roux, the company is pleased with the results from its first reconnaissance drilling program at Karibib. The drilling program has confirmed that significant sulphide mineralisation is present in the area and provided the company with meaningful information to guide its exploration efforts over the Gamikaub prospect and elsewhere over the 20-kilometre metasedimentary structure.

The company further added that drilling only covered a three-kilometre-by-one-kilometre section of the 20-kilometre-by-two-kilometre metasedimentary structure defined. The results will guide additional drilling in the area, aimed at intercepting similar mineralisation but at wider intercepts.

This discovery is significant for Arcadia Minerals, as it could represent the potential for significant copper and gold deposits in the area. While the mineralisation encountered so far is over modest widths, it points to the possibility of wider areas of mineralisation being encountered elsewhere on the 20-kilometre metasedimentary structure. This discovery could have a positive impact on the company’s future exploration and mining efforts in Namibia.

Arcadia Minerals is an Australian mineral exploration company that primarily focuses on copper, gold, and base metal exploration in Namibia. The company has been actively exploring the Karibib project since 2018 and has previously reported significant copper and gold mineralisation at its Otjikoto East prospect.

In conclusion, the discovery of significant sulphide copper and gold mineralisation at the Gamikaub prospect within the Karibib project is a positive development for Arcadia Minerals. The results of the drilling campaign will guide the company’s future exploration efforts in the area, which could result in the discovery of additional mineralisation. This discovery highlights the potential of Namibia as a mining destination and further underscores the importance of mineral exploration in the country. – Namibia Daily News