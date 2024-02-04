Namibia Mourns the Passing of President Hage G. Geingob

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, February 4 — In a solemn announcement that echoed across the nation, H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, the Acting President of the Republic of Namibia, conveyed the heart-wrenching news of the passing of Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the esteemed President of Namibia. On the 4th of February 2024, at the Lady Pohamba Hospital, President Geingob departed from this world at the hour of 00h04, surrounded by his devoted wife, Madame Monica Geingos, and their children.

The announcement came as a profound shock to the nation, despite the ongoing efforts of his medical team to restore his health. Despite their tireless endeavors, the nation’s leader succumbed to his ailment, leaving behind a legacy that profoundly shaped the trajectory of Namibia’s history.

Dr. Hage G. Geingob was more than a political figure; he was a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience, and a steadfast advocate for progress and unity. His tenure as President marked a pivotal chapter in Namibia’s journey towards democracy and development. As a liberation struggle icon, he dedicated his life to the service of his country and its people, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of Namibian society.

Fellow Namibians,

In the wake of this immense loss, let us draw strength from the principles and values that President Geingob held dear. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and nation-building serves as a guiding light for us all. As we navigate this period of mourning, let us honor his memory by upholding the ideals that he tirelessly championed throughout his lifetime.

Amidst the grief and sorrow that engulf our nation, I urge every Namibian to remain steadfast and united. Let us extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of President Geingob, offering them solace and support during this trying time. Together, let us uphold his legacy of compassion, integrity, and dedication to the welfare of all Namibians.

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, the government pledges to undertake all necessary arrangements and protocols with the utmost diligence and respect. Cabinet will convene promptly to address the logistical and ceremonial aspects associated with this solemn occasion, ensuring that President Geingob’s departure is commemorated with the dignity and reverence befitting his stature.

May the soul of our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob find eternal peace, his legacy enduring as a source of inspiration and guidance for generations to come. In this time of sorrow, let us stand together as one nation, bound by our shared values and aspirations for a better tomorrow.

H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba

Acting President of the Republic of Namibia