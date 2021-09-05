Trending Now
Brazil suspends beef exports to China after confirming mad cow disease cases

written by Paulina Meke September 5, 2021

SAO PAULO, Sept. 5 — Brazil’s government announced on Saturday the suspension of beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants.
The temporary suspension, starting on Saturday, was declared in compliance with bilateral health protocols.
The measure will remain in place “until the Chinese authorities complete the evaluation of the information on the cases that has already been delivered,” said a statement.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), the two cases were reported in the city of Belo Horizonte in the state of Minas Gerais and in Nova Canaa do Norte in the state of Mato Grosso.
Brazil officially notified the World Organization for Animal Health after the cases were confirmed.
The last case of atypical mad cow disease in Brazil was recorded in 2019, and exports to China were also suspended temporarily at that time.
These current cases are the fourth and fifth atypical mad cow disease cases recorded in the country’s 23 years of surveillance of the disease. Brazil has never recorded a classic mad cow disease case, according to MAPA. (Xinhua)

