Namibian Boxers ready to defend their belts.

Windhoek, Nov 19– The WBO Africa Middleweight champion Lukas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma has vowed to keep his belt in the Land of the Brave when he goes toe-to-toe with South African pugilist Nkululeko Mhlongo on the 11th of next month. “Come 11 December 2021 I’m gona do my best and boxing is what I do best and I’m going to win not only to be an African champion, but to be a World Champion in the future”

In addition, WBO Africa Flyweight champion Immanuel Josef said it will be impossible for anyone to wrestle away his title.

“Looking at how things are I’m good to go and I’m not letting my tittle leave this country and I would like to celebrate with my parents”.

The Boxing Bonanza to be organized by the sponsor MTC and MTC Salute Boxing Academy will be the last to be hosted by the boxing stable for the year 2021.

John Ekongo, Corporate Affairs Manager at MTC said “It’s obviously an achievement as the stable manage to retain some title for this year. Come 11 December 2021 it’s definitely it will be a clean sweep. 2022 will be the third year of sponsorship for the MTC Salute Boxing Academy. As sponsor, our target will be more World Champions in the new year.

We want to have a legacy of being a country that produces boxing champions,” said Ekongo.

MTC Salute Boxing Academy founder and chairman Kiriat Kamanya said he echoed the voice from the sponsor and assuring that his stable will deliver titles and make Namibians proud.

The boxing bonanza slated for the 11 of December 2021 at Windhoek Country Club will see a total of 13 fights for the night .

Tickets are available for N$200.00 and a table for ten people will cost N$15 000.00

