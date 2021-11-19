Namibia Launches Targeted Review Report on Youth Unemployment and National Plan of Action

WINDHOEK, NOV 19 – Namibia’s Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba on Wednesday launched the country’s Targeted Review Report on Youth Unemployment following the completion of a National Plan of Action with the assistance of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) national governing council.

The National Plan of Action details priorities and actions required to address the drivers of youth unemployment in Namibia.

Mbumba said of the Plan: “It underscores the need for balance, coherence and complementarity across policy programs and institutions. It is my conviction that its success lies on the involvement of public and private sector partnerships, as well as civil society to take a proactive interest in addressing unemployment particularly among young people.”

Namibia has, over the years, adopted and implemented policies and programmes specifically aimed to achieve youth development and empowerment indicators although several constraints have hindered higher youth employment targets.

The Review Report recommended an appropriate institutional framework be established which will properly coordinate, monitor and evaluate all employment initiatives with a focus on youth. Namibia’s Cabinet has directed the country’s National Planning Commission to spearhead the mainstreaming of the National Plan of Action on Youth Employment into its National Development Plans and Strategies which will be operationalised by the Youth Ministry.

In 2019, Namibia undertook a Targeted Review on Youth Unemployment and submitted a report for reviewed and approved by the Forum of Heads of State and Government in February 2020. As of 2019, Namibia’s youth unemployment was estimated at 37.82 percent. – musa@namibiadailynews.info