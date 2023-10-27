Namibia vs Zimbabwe: 3rd T20I Match Preview

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — Namibia and Zimbabwe are set to clash in the third T20I match of the ongoing five-match series, scheduled to take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday at 5:30 PM IST.

With the series currently tied at 1-1 following the results of the first two matches, anticipation runs high for this crucial fixture. Namibia kicked off the series with a spectacular seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first game, but the latter made a strong comeback, securing a five-wicket win in the second match.

Both teams understand the significance of gaining an advantage in this match, as it could set the tone for the remainder of the series.

Pitch and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Cricket Ground typically provides a batting-friendly surface, characterized by a flat pitch and a fast outfield. Nevertheless, seam movement for pace bowlers could be a factor to consider.

In terms of weather, the day in Windhoek is expected to be partly cloudy, with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. Humidity is likely to remain relatively low at 18%, and the temperature is projected to range between 16 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Expected Starting Lineups

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, and Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe: Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (C), Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chatara, and Ainsley Ndlovu

Match Prediction

Both teams have displayed their batting prowess in the series so far. However, Zimbabwe possesses a stronger bowling lineup, which could provide them with an advantage in this match.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win by 5 wickets.