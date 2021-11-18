Namibia Launches new national identity documents.

Windhoek, Nov 18 – – President Hage Geingob today launched new national identity documents which allows Namibian to engage with neighbouring countries and provide an option of using them as travel documents.

Minister of home affairs and immigration, Albert Kawana, who was also present during the launch, said the fingerprint system will be replaced by a Quick Response Code (QRC) and barcode by a Machine Readable Zone (MRZ).

“The new look ID will be more secure as the QRC and MRZ will contain elements that will be read by a machine and are not easy to forge,” he added.

Kawana said that the ID cards are compatible with the specifications of the international Civil Aviation Organisation.

NDN staffer