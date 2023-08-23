Namibia, Zambia open 24-hour border to boost trade

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 — The Katima Mulilo border between Namibia and Zambia was opened Tuesday for 24-hour operations, ushering in a new era of economic cooperation and growth between the two nations while promoting trade relations.

Speaking at the launch, Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana said this move aims to enhance the movement of goods and people between the two nations, fostering economic growth and cooperation.

“After the economic devastation that was mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to adopt various measures aimed at reviving our economy. The 24-hour operation at Katima Mulilo Border Posts is but one such measure which is aimed at reviving our economy,” Kawana said.

This move aligns with Namibia’s ambition to become a logistical hub in southern Africa, Kawana added.

“I believe that the move will have tremendous economic benefits to both countries. The business community will be able to conduct business between the two countries on a 24-hour basis,” he said. (Xinhua)