Trending Now
Home Current AffairsBusiness Namibia, Zambia open 24-hour border to boost trade
Namibia, Zambia open 24-hour border to boost trade
Business

Namibia, Zambia open 24-hour border to boost trade

August 23, 2023

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 — The Katima Mulilo border between Namibia and Zambia was opened Tuesday for 24-hour operations, ushering in a new era of economic cooperation and growth between the two nations while promoting trade relations.

Speaking at the launch, Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana said this move aims to enhance the movement of goods and people between the two nations, fostering economic growth and cooperation.

“After the economic devastation that was mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to adopt various measures aimed at reviving our economy. The 24-hour operation at Katima Mulilo Border Posts is but one such measure which is aimed at reviving our economy,” Kawana said.

This move aligns with Namibia’s ambition to become a logistical hub in southern Africa, Kawana added.

“I believe that the move will have tremendous economic benefits to both countries. The business community will be able to conduct business between the two countries on a 24-hour basis,” he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 54
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WERNHIL MAKES WISHES OF TWO SCHOOLS A REALITY

May 12, 2022

Letshego contributes N$ 127 million in taxes to...

June 14, 2018

Festive season bustle boosts trade in Namibia amid...

January 11, 2022

4th NamIGF Conference Seeks To Connect The Unconnected

November 25, 2021

Qatar Airways to resume service in Namibia

March 14, 2022

Extra cash back greatly appreciated

July 29, 2018

Mwenyo Reinstated as Chairperson of Cuca Tops

July 19, 2023

PDM slams fishing rights application criteria

May 31, 2018

Capricorn Group, a Namibian success story.

June 21, 2018

Call for Private Sector Involvement to Improve Africa’s...

October 4, 2018