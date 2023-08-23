Namibia to Embark on Roadshow to Provide Insight into $10 Billion Green Hydrogen Project

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 – Namibia is gearing up for a transformative journey towards a sustainable future as the government teams up with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) to embark on an extensive nationwide roadshow. This endeavor aims to provide communities with comprehensive insights into a groundbreaking $10 billion green hydrogen project, poised to shape the nation’s energy landscape. The Hyphen project stands as the inaugural stride in the Namibian government’s strategic plan to cultivate a large-scale green hydrogen industry within the country.

Commencing in the Khomas region on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the roadshow is set to traverse major towns spanning all 14 regions of the country. Dedicated representatives from Hyphen will take the stage, offering detailed information about the project’s scope, potential benefits for Namibia, and the broader global implications. These advantages span from job creation and economic growth to crucial contributions to climate change mitigation. Moreover, the representatives will be on hand to address inquiries and engage in dialogue with the public.

The grand vision of the Hyphen project anticipates an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 tons of green hydrogen. This eco-friendly energy resource holds the potential to power an array of applications, ranging from fuel cells for vehicles to the production of ammonia for fertilizers and steelmaking. Beyond its environmental impact, the project is projected to be a beacon of economic empowerment, creating up to 15,000 jobs during its construction phase and a further 3,000 permanent positions throughout its operational lifespan.

Aligned with the Namibian government’s resolute commitment to cultivating a thriving green hydrogen industry, the Hyphen project is a monumental leap toward that objective. This nationwide roadshow not only represents an occasion for the government and Hyphen to interface with communities and stakeholders across Namibia, but it also aims to rally essential support for the project’s realization.

The roadshow, as an educational platform, introduces the Namibian population to the potential of green hydrogen and its myriad benefits. With its capacity to serve as a clean and renewable energy source, green hydrogen plays a pivotal role in curbing greenhouse gas emissions and combating the pressing issue of climate change. In this context, the Hyphen project’s potential contribution to Namibia’s green energy transition stands as a significant stride forward.

To ensure the roadshow’s success, it garners support from multiple quarters including the Namibian government, Hyphen, and the German development agency, GIZ. The roadshow is slated to continue its enlightening journey until October 2023, traversing diverse regions and engaging with varied audiences.

Parallel to the roadshow, Hyphen is actively fostering community engagement through an array of initiatives encompassing public consultations and workshops. With a strong commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, Hyphen is determined to shape the Hyphen project to benefit all Namibians, promoting not only clean energy but also socio-economic advancement.