Namibia women’s squad primed for WAFCON qualifier against Zambia

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — Namibia is ready for its crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier, after head coach Lucky Kakuva announced his final 23-player soccer squad on Thursday.

Kakuva said the final selection followed an intensive three-week training camp, during which the technical team focused on rigorous preparation to ensure the players are fully ready for the upcoming challenge against regional rivals, Zambia.

Namibia’s team, known as the “Brave Gladiators,” will face Zambia’s “Copper Queens” in the decisive second round WAFCON qualifiers on Oct. 22 at the Dobsonville Stadium in South Africa and then the return leg in Zambia on Oct. 28.

Brave Gladiators defender, Lovisa Mulunga, spoke on the team’s readiness and preparations thus far.

“We have been preparing well for the final round of the qualifiers, and the team has shown commitment and dedication since we started,” she said.

According to Mulunga, the coaches have set out a clear game plan against Zambia, and she strongly believes Namibia can deliver a strong performance. (Xinhua)

