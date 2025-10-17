Namibia steps up readiness against terrorism, citing regional security risks

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — Namibia has stepped up counter-terrorism preparedness through its first major live-firing exercise, with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah warning that instability in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) highlights the need for continued regional vigilance.

Speaking at the closing of the Namibian Defense Force counter-terrorism exercise late Wednesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the operation marked a milestone in strengthening Namibia‘s security capacity and inter-agency coordination.

“Acts of terrorism and insurgency activities continue to destabilize and undermine peace and security in those countries,” she said.

This should serve as a stark reminder of Namibia‘s vulnerability to potential danger posed by terrorism and violent extremism, the president added.

The seven-week drill brought together the defense, police, intelligence and correctional services, integrating air, land and intelligence assets to simulate real-time response scenarios, authorities said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called for the continued modernization of Namibia‘s military infrastructure and technology to address 21st-century threats, noting defense spending as “an investment in future stability and prosperity.”

She emphasized discipline and political neutrality within the armed forces, saying partisan activity or bypassing the chain of command undermines democratic principles.

Namibia, a member of the Southern African Development Community, contributes to regional peace and security initiatives, including support for counter-insurgency operations in Mozambique. (Xinhua)

