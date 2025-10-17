Stakeholders Meet to Shape Namibia’s Teaching Profession Bill

Trending Now
October 17, 2025

By Gervasius Hamunime

Windhoek, Oct. 17 — A meeting was held today at Eros Primary School in Windhoek to discuss the development of regulations for the Draft Teaching Profession Bill. The session ran from 08h00 to 17h00 and brought together education leaders and community members to shape the future of teaching in Namibia.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) organized the meeting, working closely with regional stakeholders. A UNICEF consultant was appointed to team up with national and regional experts to ensure the bill is clear, fair, and effective.

Attendees included senior education officers, the Governor of Khomas Region, the principal of Eros Primary School, and members of the public. The gathering provided an important platform for voices from all corners of the education sector to contribute to a law that will guide and support teachers across the country- Namibia Daily Newspaper.

