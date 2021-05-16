MTC NFA Cup Aweh lights up Mariental as young Africa knockout Orlando pirates in the round of 32.

Mariental, May 16 — Mariental was lit as club from various regions in the land of the brave invaded the Mariental stadium to fight for a place in the round of 16 of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh competition.

Mayor of Mariental Adam Kuhlmann during the official opening of the MTC NFA Cup round of 32 applauded MTC for pumping in N$4.5 millions into sport through the MTC NFA Cup Aweh. “It is worth mentioning that MTC as mainstay of sports sponsorship despite the current world economy raised its hand to bankroll the MTC NFA Cup Aweh with N$4,5 millions over the next 3 years “.

Opening the MTC NFA Cup Aweh round of 32 games hosted in Mariental was the home team BMC football club versus the boys from Vetvlei Nossob football club. Geingob Charles Ryno opened the Nossob account in the first half, before the home team BMC came back stronger in the second half to level the score with a beautiful goal .BMC had greater scoring chances but failed to capitalize on them, as they let themselves down in the final third.

Jakob Beukes broke the hurt of the entire mariental fan and the players as he hits the back of the net to book their place in the round of 16.

Speaking during the post match enterview the coach of Nossob football club Quinton Witbeen said “his team did not play their normal game but going into round of 16 he is ready to take on any premier league.”

Tura Magic football club a Premier League Team from Windhoek took on the boys from Luderitz Atlanta Bucks in the send game of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh played at the Mariental stadium. Atlanta Bucks football club started the the game as a threat showing signs of force to be reckon with, but Tura Magic prove their dominant as the game progressed.

Tura Magic thrashed the Luderitz second division team 5-0 to march into the round of 16.

Tura Magic coach said “he is happy with the result and hope to meet the boys from Vetvlei in the round of 16 as he don’t want to meet the big team in the early stages of the competition.

The residents of mariental were in for a treat when two of the premier league giants team brought an exciting day of football to an end with a clash of the titanic in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh round of 32 played in the Hardap region at the Mariental stadium.

Orlando Pirates football club and young Africa football club, teams which both travelled from Windhoek brought the mariental stadium to a stand still as mariental came to witness the best game of the day.

Pirates looks great in the counter attack, but failed to find the back of the net as their star striker Isaskar Gurirab ‘s absent was felt due to injury.

The game ended at stalemate, taking the game to penalties.

Young Africa goalkeeper was the star of the day with a save that saw young Africa beating Orlando Pirates 5-3 on penalties to book their place into the round of 16 of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info