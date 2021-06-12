Namibia witnesses rising poverty levels amid COVID-19.

WINDHOEK, June 12– Namibian National Panning Commissioner Obeth Kandjoze on Thursday said the advent of COVID-19 has worsened the poverty situation among the poor and disadvantaged populations.

He was addressing delegates at the launch of the report on poverty levels in the southwest African country.

Kandjoze said while the Namibian government has a well laid-out plan on combating the spread of poverty, COVID-19 has dented the availability of resources both financially and socially in dealing with poverty as a problem.

“Poverty in Namibia is still a realistic challenge among the rural population and the country has an ongoing discussion on dealing with food security and availing of educational opportunities,” he said.

Kandjoze said about 43.3 percent of the population are multi-dimensionally poor with no means to provide the basics including sanitation, power and food for themselves. Xinhua

Picture source:New Era newspaper