Namibia turns 31 as President Geingob delivers his Independence celebrations statement.

Windhoek, Mar 21– President Geingob this morning delivered his official 31st Independence Celebration statement as Namibia turn 31 since gaining its own sovereignty and independence on 21 March 1990.

In his message to the Namibian Nation President Geingob said:”Today is a Celebration, it is a day on which we relive a moment in history, which changed our country and our lives forever, its a day on which we honour the memory of those whose courage and patriotism delivered the promise of freedom. A day on which we memorize the birth of a country of diverse people, forged as one nation under one Anthem and one common destiny.”

He said as we celebrate the 31st Independence anniversary, we appreciate that this milestone occasion is a symbolic of our coming of age.

Together, as a nation over three decades, Namibians have forged love out of hate, peace out of conflict and common purpose out of self interest.

Government have invested Heavily in the young people of this country as they are the one to take this country forward.

“Since Independence we continue to spend a large proportion of our resources on young people as an investment in a sustainable future for our country. In that vein, we have increased the number of higher education institutions country wide, taking education to the people by increasing access to higher education. As a result, the total enrollment at public institution increased by more than nine (9) times since independence, moving from 4,240 in 1992 to 40,442 in 2019.

Government has in the 2021/22 national budget prioritzed education by allocating around 13.8 billion on Basic education and 3.1 billion to the high institutions of learning.

President Geingob urged all Namibian as they celebrate Independence Day to reaffirm the nation commitment to the principles of nationhood by pulling in one Direction, from the north to south, east to west and every corner of this beautiful country.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info