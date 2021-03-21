Paula and Maya Delgado Lühl born through surrogacy.

Windhoek, Mar 21 – – On 13 March 2021 Paula and Maya Delgado Lühl were born in Durban through surrogacy. Namibian father Phillip Lühl welcomed them into the world and planned to return to Namibia as soon as medically advisable to be reunited with husband Guillermo Delgado and 2-year-old son Yona and apply for the twins’ Namibian citizenship by descent.

The Minister of Home Affairs refuses to issue travel documents to the twins to enter Namibia, based on his negation of Phillip’s paternity of Yona, Paula and Maya. He disregards a birth certificate regularly issued by South African authorities identifying Phillip and Guillermo as the parents of the twins. In refusing to issue travel documents he renders the twins de facto stateless and keeps the family separated, contravening Namibian and international law.

The Namibian Equal Rights Movement condemns this and ALL other forms of discrimination. Join us for a March of Allies on Thursday 25 March, departing at 08:00 from the Ministry of Home Affairs in Independence Avenue, to the Windhoek High Court where the case will be heard at 09:00.

#familiesbelongtogether

#bringpaulaandmayahome

#namibiaequalrightsmovement

Compiled by Julia Nekwaya

Julia@namibiadailynews.info