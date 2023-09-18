Namibia takes action to improve waste management

WINDHOEK, Sept. 18 — Namibia made a commitment on Saturday to address its pressing waste management challenges that have long plagued the nation.

Speaking on World Cleanup Day, which fell on Saturday, Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, stated that the current waste management situation in Namibia is unsatisfactory.

“Many settlements, villages, towns, and municipalities lack proper landfills and instead use dumpsites for waste disposal. We are aware of efforts by some local authorities to find different ways of disposing of residential and domestic waste, but this remains a major challenge,” Shifeta said.

Shifeta said that the Namibian government is committed to developing a sustainable waste management system that will protect the environment and public health. He added that the government is working on a number of initiatives to improve waste management in the country, including:

Developing and implementing a national waste management strategy.

Investing in infrastructure and equipment for waste collection, transportation, and disposal.

Promoting public awareness and education about waste management.

Encouraging recycling and composting.

Shifeta called on all Namibians to play their role in improving waste management in the country. He urged people to reduce their waste production, recycle and compost whenever possible, and dispose of their waste properly.

Challenges

In addition to the challenges mentioned by Shifeta, Namibia also faces a number of other challenges in waste management, including:

Limited financial resources: The Namibian government has limited financial resources to invest in waste management infrastructure and services.

Lack of technical capacity: There is a lack of technical capacity in Namibia to manage waste effectively.

Informal sector: The informal sector plays a significant role in waste collection and transportation in Namibia, but it is often poorly regulated.

The informal sector plays a significant role in waste collection and transportation in Namibia, but it is often poorly regulated. Public awareness: Public awareness of waste management issues is low in Namibia, which leads to littering and other problems.

Opportunities

Despite the challenges, there are also a number of opportunities to improve waste management in Namibia. These include:

Recycling and composting: Namibia has a high recycling and composting potential, which could be used to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills.

Public-private partnerships: The Namibian government can partner with the private sector to develop and implement innovative waste management solutions.

The Namibian government can partner with the private sector to develop and implement innovative waste management solutions. Informal sector: The informal sector can be integrated into the formal waste management system to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

By addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities, Namibia can develop a sustainable waste management system that will protect the environment and public health. (Xinhua)