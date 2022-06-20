Trending Now
Namibia to strengthen economic ties with Qatar
National

June 20, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Namibian President Hage Geingob embarked on a mission to strengthen economic cooperation with Qatar, the Namibian presidency announced Sunday.
Geingob and the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday will hold bilateral talks mainly focused on growing the commercial relationship between Namibia and Qatar.
“The two leaders will discuss scaling up cooperation between the two countries in the areas of tourism, agriculture, sports, and energy,” the presidency said.
In addition, Geingob will participate in the second Qatar Economic Forum where he is expected to draw attention to inequality and the rise of Namibia as a clean energy champion in Africa.
Qatar’s Investment Authority recently undertook a scoping visit to Namibia to explore areas of economic investment.
Namibia and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1996. (Xinhua)

