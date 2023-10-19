Namibia’s Path to Economic Growth: Beyond Green Hydrogen

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

This article aims to explore how diversifying Namibia’s economy can contribute to stable and sustainable economic growth. While green hydrogen is an important component of this economic diversification, it should not be viewed as the sole solution for job creation and economic stability.

Namibia faces significant challenges in improving its agricultural production systems and addressing the threats of climate change. While green hydrogen can play a role in creating job opportunities, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Namibia’s economy needs to diversify its focus across various sectors to ensure comprehensive growth.

Agriculture remains a crucial sector for Namibia, and its potential should not be underestimated. The majority of the population is still employed in the agricultural sector, making it a cornerstone of the country’s economy. To combat the risk of famine and rising living costs, the government should prioritize increasing agricultural output and providing support to this sector. By doing so, the rate of employment can also be boosted, benefiting the overall economy.

The 600,000 job target set for green hydrogen might be overly optimistic, considering the challenges and complexities associated with this industry. While green hydrogen has the potential to create jobs, it is a specialized and capital-intensive field, limiting the scale of employment it can offer. Realistic projections and expectations are essential when considering the impact of green hydrogen on job creation.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the growth of a green hydrogen economy will require significant investment from both local and foreign entities. Policymakers, industry leaders, and educational institutions must collaborate to attract investments, develop necessary skills, and review policies for this sector to thrive.

However, the focus on green hydrogen should not divert attention from other critical sectors of the economy. A balanced approach that promotes growth across all sectors will contribute to Namibia’s economic resilience and prosperity. Urban infrastructure development and urban employment opportunities must not be neglected, as these are essential components of inclusive economic growth.

To alleviate rural poverty and enhance economic stability, special attention must be paid to underdeveloped regions that rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. These areas require support, social protection, and resilience-building measures to address their unique challenges.

In conclusion, while green hydrogen is an important component of Namibia’s economic diversification, it should not be seen as the sole solution for job creation. Economic diversification across multiple sectors is crucial for sustained and balanced growth. The projected 600,000 jobs from green hydrogen should be further refined and considered alongside other sectors to estimate the correct number, types, and timing of job opportunities in Namibia’s evolving economy.