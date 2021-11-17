HKIA increases check-in counters with more airlines expected before year end

WINDHOEK, Nov. 17– More international airlines are expected to land at Namibia’s flagship airport, the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), before the end of 2021, Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson, Dan Kamati said Tuesday.

Currently, NAC has Airlink, FlyWestair, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover, and TAAG Angola calling at HKIA, and more are expected as the world continues to open up amid a controlled COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Namibia’s HKIA which was recently rehabilitated under the short-term project to address the current congestion and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliance shortcomings cover areas such as the farewell, check-in and restaurant, arrivals and baggage handling, new departure hall, security, and immigration as well as customs areas,” he said.

According to Kamati, the project is aimed at doubling the handling capacity of the airport to accommodate increased passenger movements up until 2030.

The airport now boasts 18 check-in counters which are serviced by a new baggage handling system for timeous baggage movement.

