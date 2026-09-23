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Libya approves measures to expand foreign companies’ operations
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Libya approves measures to expand foreign companies’ operations

September 23, 2026

TRIPOLI, Sept. 23 — Libya’s Ministry of Economy and Trade, under the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, announced Wednesday the approval of 52 decisions concerning foreign companies and representative offices in the country, aimed at regulating foreign companies’ activities and improving the business and investment environment.

According to the ministry, the decisions included the opening of new branches of foreign companies, the extension and renewal of existing branches, the opening and extension of representative offices, and regulatory amendments in accordance with applicable legislation.

The companies covered by the decisions are from several countries, including Türkiye, Egypt, Britain, Germany, Italy, China, Tunisia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, with activities spanning sectors such as oil and gas, engineering and infrastructure, aviation, transportation and logistics, trade and investment, technology and specialized services, the ministry said.

It noted that the measures are part of efforts to regulate the activities of foreign companies and representative offices in accordance with the approved legal frameworks, to enhance transparency, to promote the transfer of expertise and technology, and to expand areas of economic and investment cooperation.

The ministry said it would continue its efforts to improve the business climate, provide an attractive investment environment, and strengthen economic partnerships to support Libya’s economic development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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