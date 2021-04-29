BUILD IT OMUTHIYA, OOCT & SUPPORT e.V. DONATE TEXT BOOKS AND TEACHER’S GUIDES TO ONAKAALE COMBINED SCHOOL..

Ohangwena, April 29 – – Build It Omuthiya, in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. and the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust(OOCT) today donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Onakaale Combined School,a school situated in OhangwenaRegion.

The donation consists of 95 Grade 4 textbooks and teacher’s guides, with a total value of N$ 13,000.

Onakaale Combined School covers grades 3 to 9 and currently hosts 412 pupils.

“The need for study material and books is huge,” says principal Kondjeni Nekomba.

“We are very grateful for the collaboration between private sector (OOCT & Support e.V. & Build

It Omuthiya) and the Ministry of Education to assist us with these challenges,” he said.

The donation is the result of a commitment made by Support Ulm e.V. and the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust to the Ministry of Education, to support identified schools with school books and

teacher guides. The donation is part of a bigger initiative to distribute more than 1,750 books during March and April 2021, with a total combined value of N$ 243,000.

Build It Omuthiya, a loyal Ohorongo Cement customer, selected Onakaale Combined School as beneficiary of the donation, as per directive received from the Ministry of Education.

“Here in the North the schools are big and the need is great. Us in the private sector must support Government and therefore our community is so thankful for this most generous donation. Pupils,

please take care of these books, study hard and get good grades,” said Mr Herman Nekomba,owner of Build It Omuthiya.

“Companies like Ohorongo Cement and Support e.V. enable us to make this donation possible today, so thank you very much to them,” he said.

“Ohorongo Cement has always shown its commitment towards the Build It Group and towards the upliftment of communities, whether it be through customized promotions or through the transfer of skills and knowledge by means of SME Contractors Training or their Brickmaking Training Academy. They are truly providing educational building blocks for building a brighter future for the next generation,” he said.

The support to education already started in 2019, and up to date more than 1,800 school books,covering the subjects of Mathematics, Natural Science, Social Studies, English and Afrikaans for

grade 4 -7 were distributed.

“A big thank you goes out to Mr Herman Nekomba from Build It Omuthiya for making this donation possible. Without assistance, it is really tough to cover all the needs and expenses to ensure the

pupils gets the best support and training possible,” said principal Kondjeni Nekomba.

Support Ulm e.V., a German non-profit organization, has organized various fundraising activities

throughout the years to raise funds which is again re-invested into various projects benefiting the Namibian population.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info