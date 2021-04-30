COVID-19 vaccination passes 20,000 mark in Namibia.

WINDHOEK, April 30– More than 20,315 people in Namibia have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 around the country following the rollout of the nationwide vaccination program, the Health Minister said Thursday.

“This is indeed an encouraging positive public response. We call upon more Namibians to go and get vaccinated,” said the Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula.

Shangula said the vaccination program is being rolled out under the auspices of the existing Expanded Program on Immunization, through which the ministry has implemented vaccination campaigns in the past.

“This approach means that we do not have to create new structures and capacities to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination program. Rather, we are harnessing existing knowledge, expertise, facilities, and infrastructure already in place. In this manner, we are able to benefit from cost savings, administrative efficiencies, and logistical arrangements,” he added.

Namibian Health Ministry has established a total of 383 COVID-19 vaccination sites in different health districts around the country, of which, 181 are fixed, 154 are mobile and 48 are outreach points. Xinhua