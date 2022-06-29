Trending Now
Sports

Namibia to host international combat championships

June 29, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 29 — Namibia will host an international championship featuring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Jiu-Jitsu and kickboxing disciplines from July 1 to 3 in the coastal town of Walvis Bay.
The championships will see eight countries and regions with around 150 entries set to take part, Namibian Kickboxing Federation president Anita de Klerk told Xinhua on Wednesday.
According to De Klerk, two Namibian fighters will fight in the main events, namely Delano Muller, a 3-time Sub-Saharan title holder, who will be making his debut in MMA, and Veja Hinda, the gold medalist at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Africa Championships held in April.
“Please come to support MMA, a noble sport with great benefits, and it is important to see for yourself and understand the sport better,” she said, adding that although MMA only emerged in the 1990s, its growth has been quite phenomenal.  (Xinhua)

