At least 10 dead, 42 injured as wave of weekend mass shootings in U.S. continues: ABC News

NEW YORK, June 29 — At least 10 mass shootings occurred across the United States between Friday and Sunday night, making this the third consecutive weekend in which the U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents, each involving four or more victims shot, reported ABC News on Monday.

Shootings this weekend left at least 10 people dead and 42 injured in 10 cities, the report said, citing statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, a site that tracks shootings across the country.

The string of consecutive weekend mass casualty incidents began over the Memorial Day holiday when at least 17 shootings left a total of 13 dead and 79 injured in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the report.

Since the May 14 suspected racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket left 10 Black people dead and an 18-year-old white teenager charged with multiple counts of murder, there have been at least 68 mass shootings nationwide, it said.

Adding to the carnage, were mass-casualty shootings this weekend in Los Angeles, Denver, New Orleans, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky; Decatur, Georgia; South Fulton, Georgia, Antioch, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; and for the third straight weekend in Chicago, it added.

The shootings this weekend came as a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced on Sunday that they had reached an agreement on the framework of a plan to curb what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described as “the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long,” the report said. (Xinhua)