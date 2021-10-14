Namibia to host concert to call for action against poverty

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — Namibia is scheduled to host a pro bono concert with the aim of mobilizing artists and members of the public to unite in observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is observed annually on October 17, a civil society organ announced Wednesday.

The concert, which will be free of charge, will take place on November 16, the Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia spokesperson, Rinaani Musutua said.

According to Musutua, the event will feature various artists, including Emily Dangwa, Tapz, and Lamek Ndjaba.

“All the artists have volunteered to perform pro bono,” she added. (Xinhua)