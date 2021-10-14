SuperSport presents T20 World Cup 24/7 – plus warm-ups

Windhoek, 14 October 2021: 24 Hour World-Class cricket action is what awaits viewers when SuperSport’s coverage of the T20 World Cup, taking place in the UAE and Oman, begins on Sunday and continues until the final on Sunday 14 November.

Commentators for the World Cup include many of cricket’s biggest names, among them Dale Steyn, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Atherton, Wasim Akram, Ian Bishop, and Shane Watson. SuperSport’s in-studio analysts read like a Who’s Who of local cricket with Shaun Pollock, Eric Simons, Morne van Wyk, Kruger van Wyk, Neil McKenzie, Paul Harris, Geoff Toyana and Robin Peterson adding their expertise to the mix.

There will be preview and review shows for all matches, plus additional content like highlights, World Cup features, lifestyle and entertainment features, and updates from a SuperSport news gathering team.

They will supply news updates, pre-and post-match interviews, match-day stories, plus behind the scenes and color features. With 36 cameras focused on the action itself, all angles are sure to be covered.

The T20 World Cup will comprise two rounds. Round one will include a dozen matches between eight teams (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea), four of whom will progress to the Super 12s.

The Super 12s, which begins on Sunday 24 October, will consist of 30 matches between the four teams from Round one and the top eight ranked T20 teams, South Africa among them. Those teams will be split into two groups of six each.

Digital focus

SuperSport will also have a full digital offering that will take in various content pieces, including a focus on the big stars, key clashes and statistical pieces that will set the scene. Player and team profiles round out the pre-tournament coverage.

There will be live coverage of all the big games on the web, app and social, plus all the wickets, big moments and highlights videos. This will be supplemented by comprehensive news and inside stories from the UAE, live scores, commentary and highlights within the app and on the website, highlights packages from every game and analysis from our top TV pundits, and in-depth analysis from experienced writers such as Neil Manthorp.

On SuperSport.com web and app, there will be super-fast live match data and all the fixtures, results and log info to go along with the comprehensive news and video coverage. Video will include match and innings highlights, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the UAE and insights from our studio experts. Fans won’t miss a thing with SuperSport’s in-depth online offering.

* Download the SuperSport app and add the Men’s T20 World Cup as a favorite to receive all your notifications.

* Listen to top-tier analysis on the SuperSport podcast page.

* Follow SuperSport on social media for an overview of all the available content on our various platforms

Warm-ups

SuperSport’s immediate programming will include two warm-up matches: Afghanistan on Monday 18 October (SS Action, from 11:50 CAT) and Pakistan on October 20 (SS Action, 15:50 CAT).

Other warm-ups being broadcast are Pakistan v West Indies (October 18), NZ v Australia (October 18), India v England (October 18), England v NZ (October 20), India v Australia (Oct 20), and Afghanistan v West Indies (October 20).