China launches first solar exploration satellite
China launches first solar exploration satellite
AsiaSpace

China launches first solar exploration satellite

October 14, 2021

TAIYUAN, Oct. 14  — China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).
The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket.
It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. – XINHUA

