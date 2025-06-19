Trending Now
Namibia boosts aviation data standards with new training program
Namibia boosts aviation data standards with new training program

June 19, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 19  — Namibia has launched a specialized training program aimed at significantly strengthening its aeronautical data systems and ensuring compliance with international aviation standards.

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in partnership with United for Aviation Technology Services (United ATS), officially launched the three-week Aeronautical Surveying and Data Management Training at the NCAA headquarters in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NCAA Executive Director Toska Sem welcomed participants and emphasized the critical role accurate and timely aeronautical data plays in ensuring safe and efficient air navigation.

“This training comes at a crucial time when our aviation industry is evolving rapidly. The need for a standardized geodetic reference system, particularly the World Geodetic System 1984, cannot be overstated.

Accurate data underpins everything from airport positioning to flight procedure design,” said Sem. Sem urged the NCAA and the Namibia Airports Company to ensure timely data validation and publishing to maintain a safe and secure airspace.

Sem further cautioned that delays in data validation and publication have become a haven for attracting significant safety concerns from the International Civil Aviation Organization, particularly regarding expired or unreviewed instrument flight procedures.

The official launch concluded with a special acknowledgment of the instructors from United ATS, who traveled from Egypt to share their expertise and support Namibia in building capacity for sustainable aviation data systems. (Xinhua)

