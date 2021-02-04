Namibia to compensate communities, farmers affected by human-wildlife conflict

WINDHOEK, Feb. 4 — Namibia’s government forked out around 5.04 million Namibia dollars (336,000 U.S. dollars) to individuals, farmers, and conservancies for livestock loss, crop damage, injuries to people, and loss of life under the Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC) Self Reliance Scheme in 2020, Minister of Environment, Pohamba Shifeta, said Thursday.

Shifeta said HWC conflict incidents recorded in 2020 saw 813 livestock, consisting of 413 cattle, 12 donkeys, 234 goats, and 154 sheep, killed by wild animals.

Furthermore, the minister said for crop damages, 3,450 hectares were damaged by wild animals consisting of elephants with 3,346 hectares, 55 hectares by buffaloes, and 49 by hippos.

“One person was injured by a baboon, six by buffaloes, one by elephant, one by a hippo, three by leopards, and two by lions. Unfortunately, we had two lives lost, all caused by crocodiles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shifeta thanked members of his ministry who are involved in assisting communities and farmers in reducing human-wildlife conflict.

