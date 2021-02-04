NAMIBIA NOMINATES CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE FOR 2021 NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

The Government of the Republic of Namibia has unanimously affirmed a decision to nominate the Henry Reeve International Cuban Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

This nomination is rooted in the recognition of the Brigade’s extensive work of exporting Cuba’s medical skills for the benefit of communities across the world. Through Cabinet Decision No. 16th/20.10.20/013, Cabinet affirmed its support for the nomination of the Brigade for the Prize. To this end, the Ministry of International

Relations and Cooperation on 15 December 2020, fulfilled all requirements of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and submitted the nomination. While the Brigade has been extensively involved in providing support to countries across the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the workaround fighting global pandemics is not new to the Brigade. Previously, the Brigade also worked to combat Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and had focused support for the people of Haiti when they experienced a Cholera epidemic in 2010.

Namibia recognizes this as a consistent commitment to acknowledging health as a fundamental right and providing support in emergency situations with full appreciation for the risks humanitarian crises pose to peace and development.

Cuba has displayed global citizenship par excellence by espousing international solidarity despite the economic and financial embargo which severely constrains the country and this makes the Brigade worthy of Namibia’s nomination.

_________________________________________________________________