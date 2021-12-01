Namibia targets 70% Renewable Energy for National Grid by 2030

WINDHOEK, DEC 1 – Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo has reiterated Namibia’s desire to supply 70 per cent share of energy to be supplied from renewable energy by 2030 as envisioned in the country’s Renewable Energy Policy. Alweendo was speaking during Namibia’s Renewable Energy Business Summit in Dubai, UAE, where he said that in addition, an updated National Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP) would also entail that 80 per cent of primary energy will be locally generated.

“It is a long-term plan that guides the development of the electricity generation industry by providing supply scenarios to meet projected demand. The plan was first drafted in 2013, reviewed in 2016 and it is currently undergoing another review that is expected to be finalised early 2022. The plan maps out the country’s least cost electricity supply path into the future and includes an energy mix that optimises Namibia’s goal to become energy self-sufficient by using as far as the network allows, indigenous renewable energy sources in the form of wind, solar PV and biomass.”

“The updated NIRP will have a base case scenario targeting a minimum of 70% share of energy to be supplied from renewable energy by 2030 as envisioned in the Renewable Energy Policy. The plan also envisages that by 2028, 80% of primary energy used will be locally generated.”

He said that Namibia had the world’s second highest solar irradiation regime, high wind power potential and potential for geothermal and bioenergy developments, adding that “potential for green electricity production in Namibia is many times the country’s domestic electricity consumption.”

As part of a recovery plan Namibia has a goal to be a green hydrogen hub on the African continent, which took its first of many steps in August this year when an international RFP was issued to identify private sector investors to collaborate with in building green hydrogen assets in Namibia.

Following a thorough and transparent assessment of all the bids that were received, during the COP26 held recently in Glasgow, President Geingob announced Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) as the successful bidder.

He identified green hydrogen as the fuel for the future and a potential global game-changer.

“According to a preliminary study by the World Bank with regards to green hydrogen market, Namibia could produce highly competitive green hydrogen. With limited local demand, exports will be key to our green hydrogen strategy.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info