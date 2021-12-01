Trending Now
Home Crime U.S. man charged with killing his four children, mother-in-law in shooting
U.S. man charged with killing his four children, mother-in-law in shooting
CrimeWorld

U.S. man charged with killing his four children, mother-in-law in shooting

December 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES, DEC 1 — A man was charged Tuesday with killing his four children and mother-in-law over the weekend inside a home in the western U.S. state of California, authorities said.
Germarcus Lamar David, 29, faces five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.
David is accused of fatally shooting the five victims aged 11, 7, 2, 1 and 51 at the family home on the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, according to the news release.
“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” said the county’s District Attorney George Gascon.
“Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time,” Gascon added.
The incident was reported Sunday evening. David is being held in lieu of a 2-million-U.S.-dollar bail and expected to appear in a court Tuesday. – XINHUA

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

Construction of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory in...

September 14, 2021

Moscow reported 1,592 new cases, taking the city’s...

September 12, 2021

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on eye care.

July 24, 2021

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop...

September 7, 2021

Uganda hails China’s support in infrastructural dev’t

July 21, 2021

“Long COVID” patients in U.S. wait months for...

August 27, 2021

WHO vows to end meningitis by 2030

September 29, 2021

IPC launches campaign to end bias against people...

August 19, 2021