Namibia Identified as Lucrative Market for Energy and Mineral Resources Investment

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 29 — Energy Capital & Power has partnered with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia to publish an official investment report for the country’s energy and mineral resources sectors. The report will include research and interviews with participating stakeholders, including policymakers, independent and international oil companies, investors, and analysts. The report aims to showcase upcoming investment opportunities and the regulatory framework established in Namibia.

Namibia has become one of Africa’s most exciting upstream plays, with two significant oil and gas discoveries – Venus and Graff-1 in the Orange Basin – made last year by global energy majors Shell, TotalEnergies, and Qatar Energy. The government has put in place a clear action plan to generate new investment and create a globally competitive energy market in Namibia.

On the natural gas side, the Kudu license offshore Namibia will be developed to supply a gas-to-power facility for energy security. The Kudu gas development project will be tied into Venus and Graff-1 projects, increasing production capacity. Namibia has also been identified as a globally leading green hydrogen market owing to its renewable energy resources and strategic position in high-demand markets in Africa and Europe.

Namibia represents the fourth-biggest producer of uranium worldwide as well as the leading producer of zinc and diamonds. The country’s critical resources have been identified as strategic for Africa’s energy transition, opening lucrative opportunities for investors.

The publication will be distributed at Energy Capital & Power’s events in South Sudan, Angola, Mauritania, and South Africa throughout the year. The report will detail how to get involved in the sector, the key institutions and actors to know, and upcoming investment opportunities. – Namibia Daily News