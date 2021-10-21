NORED partners MTC to Usher in Digital Electrical Industry

ONDANGWA, OCT 21 – Smart solutions are going to form the basis upon which Northern Regional Electricity Distribution Company (NORED) will partner Namibia’s premier digital enabler MTC, and embark on its transition to digitalise electrical operations. The duo today partnered in a Memorandum of Understanding to geared toward fostering digital transformation in the electricity industry to benefit and bring more value in the electricity supply industry.

Currently, NORED is the country’s biggest power utility by area and size, boasting a customer base surpassing a million, stretching from the mouth of Kunene River in the Kunene Region, until the banks of the mighty Zambezi River.

MTC Managing Director, Dr Licky Erastus highlighted the importance of constantly adopting a dynamic approach when it comes to staying abreast and incorporating the latest technology as a country.

“As future oriented leaders, adopting digitalisation in our operations is NOT merely key to avoid becoming redundant, but also key to ensuring that we enhance the lives of our people, and maintaining our customer-oriented status quo. As entities, we are required to enhance our service provision to our stakeholders and this can only be realised if we leverage the latest and relevant technologies that strengthen our competencies in today’s digital era.”

It is envisaged that the duo (MTC & NORED) will roll out a plan with robust emphasis on smart solutions in areas that include but are not limited to: Smart grid support; capacity adequacy and security of supply, improving efficiency and transparency of service delivery; improving and aligning processes and systems; transforming transaction services; enhancing data-driven business process; better access to, management and protection of information; enhancing citizen satisfaction and trust; and supporting and nurturing local digital innovation and solutions.”

NORED Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fillemon Nakashole highlight that “Customers trust is essential, and NORED is endeavouring to provide its core mandate to its customers flexibility, and accelerating the supply of electricity under a support-based process that is effective, hence our collaboration with MTC to achieve common goals towards that end.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info