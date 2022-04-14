Namibia suspends poultry imports from U.S. after bird flu outbreak

Trending Now
April 14, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 14 — Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds, and poultry products from the United States after outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform said in a statement on Wednesday.
Namibia’s veterinary services said it has, with immediate effect, suspended the import and transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw poultry products, live ostriches, and ostrich products from the U.S.
It said consignments of poultry products packed from Jan. 15 would be rejected and returned or destroyed at the importers’ cost.    (Xinhua)

