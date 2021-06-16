Namibia suspends National Assembly as some staff and members of parliament test positive for COVID-19.

WINDHOEK, June 16– Namibia has suspended National Assembly sitting for this week, following a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, an official said Tuesday.

Normal sessions of the house are expected to resume on June 22.

“The suspension was moved due to the increasing number of both staff and members of parliament who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and to provide ample time for the fumigation of the parliament building,” said David Nahogandja, the parliament’s spokesperson.

Nahogandja early Tuesday announced that Namibia’s Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening. Katjavivi is in good spirits and under self-isolation, Nahogandja said.

Xinhua