Teachers at Rundu Junior Primary school fear for their lives and their learners lives.

Rundu, June 15 – – Teachers at Rundu Junior Primary school are in fear after two teachers tested positive of Covid19 and 15 others are in isolation with Covid-19 symptoms. The school is consists of 50 teachers out of that numbers 17 teachers are at home waiting for the outcome of their Covid19 test results.

Learners at school are in classes without the presence of teachers due to Covid19. The Deputy principal Mrs Pinto Kavara is corned about the number of teachers falling sick daily and learners are without teachers.

In an interview with Namibia daily news reporter, Mrs Kavara said “Just this year we lost a staff member due to this Covid19 virus. I am appealing to everyone to take this virus serious. Sanitize, wear your mask at all times and stay away from crowded gatherings.”

