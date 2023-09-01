Hangana Seafood and NFI & FWU Sign One-Year Wage Agreement Benefiting 1709 Employees

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 1 – Hangana Seafood, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has successfully reached a significant one-year agreement in collaboration with the Namibia Fishing Industry & Fisherman Workers Union (NFI & FWU). This groundbreaking agreement secures notable benefits for 1709 dedicated bargaining unit employees of Hangana Seafood, including a substantial 7% increase in their basic salary, effective from July 1, 2023.

Francois Olivier, Managing Director of Hangana Seafood, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “In service of our Purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life,’ I am pleased with the outcome and want to compliment NFI & FWU and the Hangana management for concluding the wage negotiations in an amicable way. This achievement serves as a foundation as we move ahead, focusing on the year ahead and unlocking new realities in terms of company performance and leadership.”

Olivier also acknowledged the dedication and teamwork of both negotiation teams, emphasizing the importance of employees and collective efforts to ensure the sustainability of the business. He encouraged continued collaboration and commitment to shape a future where collective efforts enhance lives and secure long-term business success.

David Imbili, the President of NFI, expressed gratitude to Hangana Seafood for the successful conclusion of the wage negotiations. He recognized that the journey presented challenges, but through transparency and open communication, they managed to find common ground. Imbili extended his best wishes to the company and its employees during the upcoming October closure, hoping that this restful period would renew productivity and promote a fair distribution of positive results.

This agreement marks the second consecutive year of reaching a favourable outcome, underscoring the paramount importance of fair, transparent, and disciplined communication. The commitment to open dialogue not only facilitated mutual understanding but also paved the way for a successful resolution that benefits all stakeholders. These concluded negotiations stand as a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaborative and well-conducted communication. – Namibia Daily News