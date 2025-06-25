Namibia reports major stride in access to essential medicines

WINDHOEK, June 25 — Namibia has made substantial strides in improving access to essential medicines and strengthening its pharmaceutical supply chain, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao revealed Tuesday.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual National Pharmaceutical Services Forum in Windhoek, the country’s capital, Luvindao highlighted key achievements over the past year.

These include reaching 83 percent availability of essential items in public facilities, a figure derived from the Pharmaceutical Management Information System.

“This improvement reflects the sustained efforts made across various levels. The Directorate of Pharmaceutical Services implemented multiple sourcing strategies, initiated the process of securing long-term contracts, and obtained direct procurement approvals for priority items where necessary,” she said.

According to Luvindao, in a landmark public health move, the health ministry procured the human papillomavirus vaccine for the public sector, a first for Namibia.

“The rollout of this vaccine signals a major step forward in the fight against cervical cancer and reflects our broader commitment to preventive care and the health of adolescent girls and young women,” she added.

Luvindao highlighted the ministry’s efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical information systems at the facility level, aimed at developing more accurate procurement plans and reducing wastage from overstocking and expiries.

Furthermore, she said the Central Medical Stores reported a 70.13 percent stock level as of June 2025, an improvement from previous years.

Despite these advancements, Luvindao raised concerns about persistent internal supply chain inefficiencies leading to “self-created shortages” at health facilities, emphasizing the urgent need to accelerate reforms for a more effective information management system linking regions, facilities, and the Central Medical Stores.

Post Views: 66