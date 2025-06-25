Namibia launches real-time disease surveillance to address climate-linked health threats

WINDHOEK, June 25 — Namibia has officially launched the first national Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) technical guidelines to enhance the country’s ability to detect and respond to public health threats, including those intensified by climate change.

The guidelines, developed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services with support from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organization, and other partners, provide a structured approach for early detection, triage, and risk assessment of potential disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the launch in the Namibian capital of Windhoek on Monday night, Health Minister Esperance Luvindao said the new surveillance system is a timely intervention as the country faces rising risks of communicable diseases such as malaria and cholera, which are increasingly influenced by climate-related factors.

Climate change acts as a threat multiplier. It is shifting disease transmission patterns and increasing the likelihood of outbreaks, Luvindao said, adding that this guideline is part of the country’s national efforts to build a resilient and responsive public health system.

The minister said the event-based surveillance system collects and analyzes information from diverse sources, including communities, the media, and healthcare workers, to detect unusual health events in real time.

It complements traditional indicator-based surveillance and is designed to support rapid public health response, she added.

According to the ministry, the guideline aligns with the International Health Regulations (2005) and the Africa CDC’s 2018 framework for EBS implementation and is also integrated into Namibia‘s broader One Health strategy, which connects human, animal, and environmental health surveillance.

Namibia is currently experiencing outbreaks of malaria and cholera, with climate variability contributing to the spread and intensity of these diseases.

The ministry added that the launch of the EBS guideline is part of its long-term strategy to reduce the impact of future outbreaks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63