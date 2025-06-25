Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Namibia reports new suspected cholera case as confirmed infections rise to 6
Namibia reports new suspected cholera case as confirmed infections rise to 6
HealthNational

Namibia reports new suspected cholera case as confirmed infections rise to 6

June 25, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 24  — A new suspected cholera case has been reported in Namibia‘s northwestern Kunene Region, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to six, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said Tuesday. According to the ministry, the latest case involves a 13-year-old boy from the Orokapare location in Opuwo town.

The patient, who presented with acute watery diarrhea and severe abdominal pain, had no known contact with previously confirmed cases and is currently in stable condition. The ministry also confirmed that a patient admitted on June 20 has been discharged from hospital.

A follow-up with the patient’s household indicated that all family members are in good health, it added. According to the statement, Namibia has recorded six laboratory-confirmed cholera cases and one epidemiologically linked case while two suspected cases were tested negative and discarded.

This update came after the ministry’s declaration of a cholera outbreak in the Kunene Region on June 19, with eight suspected cases reported, two of which were laboratory-confirmed.

In the statement, the ministry further confirmed that three SURGE staff have been sent to the affected area with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The team includes two experts in risk communication and community engagement and one in water, sanitation, and hygiene.

SURGE, which stands for Strengthening and Utilizing Response Groups for Emergencies, is WHO’s emergency support program for rapid personnel deployment during outbreaks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia on guard against new COVID-19 variants detected...

April 14, 2022

Over 90,000 women screened for cervical cancer in...

January 27, 2023

Namibia’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 100,000

July 8, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Namibia strengthens interventions for cervical...

December 7, 2022

Namibia records over 56,000 malaria cases since December:...

May 6, 2025

World Bank, IMF urge action on COVID-19 vaccine...

June 4, 2021

The official opposition Party proposes a rent free...

March 20, 2020

Namibia’s health minister calls for more domestic resources...

March 4, 2021

Dynapharm Namibia to open Head Office in CBD

November 10, 2021

Scientists trying to convert paralyzed people’s brain activity...

May 12, 2021