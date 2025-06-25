Namibia reports new suspected cholera case as confirmed infections rise to 6

WINDHOEK, June 24 — A new suspected cholera case has been reported in Namibia‘s northwestern Kunene Region, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to six, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said Tuesday. According to the ministry, the latest case involves a 13-year-old boy from the Orokapare location in Opuwo town.

The patient, who presented with acute watery diarrhea and severe abdominal pain, had no known contact with previously confirmed cases and is currently in stable condition. The ministry also confirmed that a patient admitted on June 20 has been discharged from hospital.

A follow-up with the patient’s household indicated that all family members are in good health, it added. According to the statement, Namibia has recorded six laboratory-confirmed cholera cases and one epidemiologically linked case while two suspected cases were tested negative and discarded.

This update came after the ministry’s declaration of a cholera outbreak in the Kunene Region on June 19, with eight suspected cases reported, two of which were laboratory-confirmed.

In the statement, the ministry further confirmed that three SURGE staff have been sent to the affected area with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The team includes two experts in risk communication and community engagement and one in water, sanitation, and hygiene.

SURGE, which stands for Strengthening and Utilizing Response Groups for Emergencies, is WHO’s emergency support program for rapid personnel deployment during outbreaks. (Xinhua)

