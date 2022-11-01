Namibia reveals pangolin-themed costume for upcoming Miss Earth 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 1 — Namibia has revealed a pangolin-themed national costume for the Miss Earth 2022 competition set to take place in the Philippines on Nov. 29.

The country’s costume will be donned by 23-year-old Miss Namibia Second Runner Up, Diana Andimba.

Miss Earth is a major international beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility, Miss Namibia National Pageant Director Umbi Karuaihe-Upi said in a statement Tuesday.

The pageant theme is “ME Loves Fauna”, which emphasizes the importance of caring for animal life, and gives awareness of how animal life, whether wildlife or domestic and especially the endangered species, is essential to the environment.

“National Miss Earth title holders are encouraged to use the pageant as a platform to raise awareness on their advocacy of fauna, they are representing and showcasing the beauty and environmental efforts of their country,” Karuaihe-Upi said.

According to Karuaihe-Upi, Andimba chose to promote the conservation of the endangered pangolin. “She also was tasked to submit a photoshoot wearing her fauna attire, this being a creative photoshoot shot in the real or simulated habitat of the chosen animal. The national costume is one of the requirements for the final judging of the pageant.”

Pangolins are the only mammals in the world that are wholly covered in scales as can be seen on the dress sketched and designed by Bethany Beukes-Kapa and made by Dawn Diergaardt, Karuaihe-Upi said.

Andimba’s objective is to support pangolin conservation and advocate for the protection of their habitats across the African continent, raising awareness, locally and internationally, about the plight of the pangolin and their value within the Namibian ecosystem. (Xinhua)