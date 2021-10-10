Six lions found dead in conservancy

WINDHOEK, Oct. 10 — Six lions were found dead in what is suspected to be a case of poisoning at the Otjomapenda cattle post near Palmfontein in Ehirovipuka conservancy in Kunene.

Environment Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement that ministry officials had discovered six carcasses of collared male lions buried with stones, adding that the ministry suspected the lions were poisoned.

“The ministry staff found out that lion collars stopped sending signals and response prompting them to conduct the search. The operation lead to this gruesome discovery of the carcasses,” he said.

According to Muyunda, the police were informed and the ministry is carrying out further investigations in the area to see if there are more carcasses as the number of killed lions might increase. – Xinhua