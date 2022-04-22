Keetmanshoop businessman remains optimistic despite the price hikes

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 22 April 2022 – A local man has gained financial freedom by starting a delivery business in Keetmanshoop, the first of its kind in the town. Entrepreneur Petrus Hilumbwa says he has achieved financial stability through his endeavours.

Right after school, he started as a cleaning agent for houses and shops, and other premises. With a bicycle as his first means of transport, he used to go from house to house offering his services.

His business grew very well during the pandemic because people could not move around. They would call him for grocery shopping and fetching and delivering parcels.

His biggest challenge currently is that people prefer going to town themselves or taking a cab instead of dialing for a delivery. With the increases in the petrol price, Petrus said things were a little bit tough “but we are finding our way around”.

His biggest goal is to set up a courier business and is working on that. He is not only focused on delivery, he is invested in other businesses as well. Regardless of the constant prices going up, he remains positive about the future. Hilumbwa, from Ndeu-letta Trading Enterprise CC, says his business has been sustaining him since he started. – Namibia Daily News