Maximizing Your Career Potential as a Chartered Accountan

April 20, 2023

By Staff Reporter

From Trainee to CFO: In February 2023, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Namibia (ICAN) released the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) results, marking the successful candidates as Chartered Accountants (CAs). As a former successful candidate, now working as Bank Windhoek’s CFO, I want to share some insights with trainees to help them set themselves up for growth and success.

While passing the APC is a significant accomplishment, it’s only the beginning. What candidates do in the next three to five years will determine their career trajectory. They must remain hungry to learn and grow since there is little structured learning after qualifying as a CA. Consistent and intentional investment in growth is crucial.

It’s essential to map out long-term career aspirations and ensure that every decision aligns with those goals. Recently qualified CAs who move to Europe or America must focus on growth rather than becoming a tourist. Principles remain the same regardless of the market.

Choosing a boss is more important than choosing a job. A job is what you make of it, and how you achieve deliverables is up to you. When I worked at Deloitte, I learned a lot from a local bank’s audit. I gained valuable experience that helped me solidify my technical knowledge, which set me on the right path to my current role as CFO.

All tasks offer opportunities to learn and grow. Approving invoices, for example, provides an opportunity to understand what’s happening in the organization. Reading and learning from research and publications produced by colleagues within your department can also aid in career development.

Self-understanding is essential for Chartered Accountants. It helps adjust to and benefit from engaging with colleagues or clients. Staying at an audit firm for a few years after completing your traineeship can be helpful. The 10,000-hour rule outlined in Malcolm Gladwell’s book Outliers holds true: achieving true expertise in any skill is a matter of practising in the correct way. – Namibia Daily News

